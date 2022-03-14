Asiana to resume Incheon-Nagoya route next month

Asiana Airlines Inc. said Monday it will resume flights on the Incheon-Nagoya route next month, one year after its suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting April 1, Asiana plans to provide one flight a week on the Nagoya route, while expanding flights on the routes to Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka from March 27, the company said in a statement.

The move is aimed at preemptively preparing for an increase in travel demand in the post-pandemic era, it said.

The quarantine period recently fell to three days from seven days in Japan for passengers who received a booster shot and travel to Japan from Korea. (Yonhap)