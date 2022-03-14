 Back To Top
Asiana to resume Incheon-Nagoya route next month

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 14, 2022 - 09:12       Updated : Mar 14, 2022 - 09:14
This image provided by Asiana Airlines shows the company's A321NEO passenger jet. (Asiana Airlines)
This image provided by Asiana Airlines shows the company's A321NEO passenger jet. (Asiana Airlines)

Asiana Airlines Inc. said Monday it will resume flights on the Incheon-Nagoya route next month, one year after its suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting April 1, Asiana plans to provide one flight a week on the Nagoya route, while expanding flights on the routes to Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka from March 27, the company said in a statement.

The move is aimed at preemptively preparing for an increase in travel demand in the post-pandemic era, it said.

The quarantine period recently fell to three days from seven days in Japan for passengers who received a booster shot and travel to Japan from Korea. (Yonhap)

