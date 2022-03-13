Leading contemporary architect Kimm Jong-soung‘s archival book published by MMCA

The building of the Millennium Hilton Seoul co-designed by architect Kimm Jong-soung (MMCA)

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, Korea has published an archival book on Korea’s renowned architect Kimm Jong-soung based on archives of the architect’s career that Kimm donated to the museum in 2014.



The 86-year-old Kimm is a leading contemporary architect based in Seoul who has designed a diverse portfolio of buildings in South Korea, including the Weightlifting Gymnasium for the 1988 Seoul Olympics, Sonje Museum of Contemporary Art, Ajou University Hospital, SK Corporation headquarters building and the Millennium Hilton Seoul, which was then the Seoul Hilton Hotel. He studied at the Illinois Institute of Technology and worked at the studio of Ludwig Mies van der Rohe -- a world renowned German-American architect (1886-1969) -- for more than 10 years throughout 1972.



He donated some 27,000 archives to the museum in 2014, which became the cornerstone of the archival book in Korean titled “Kimm Jong-soung Collection.” Archivists at the museum have gone through research and arrangement of the archives over the past seven years, according to the museum.



A drawing of the building of Millennium Hilton Seoul by architect Kimm Jong-soung (MMCA)