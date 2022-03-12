 Back To Top
National

New cases hit record high of over 380,000; COVID-19 death toll tops 10,000

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 12, 2022 - 10:27       Updated : Mar 12, 2022 - 10:27
People line up to get a COVID-19 test in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
People line up to get a COVID-19 test in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)


South Korea‘s daily coronavirus cases hit another record high of over 380,000 on Saturday amid the omicron surge, with the death toll surpassing 10,000.

The country reported 383,665 new COVID-19 infections, including

383,590 local cases, raising the total caseload to 6,206,277, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

It marks the largest-ever daily count, surpassing the previous daily high of 342,446 cases tallied Wednesday.

Total cases also reached 6 million Saturday, rising from 5 million in only three days.

The more transmissible omicron variant-fueled surge in infections has led to more COVID-19 deaths, and severe and critical virus cases.

The country confirmed 269 more COVID-19 deaths, breaking the previous record of 229 set Friday. The accumulated deaths came to 10,144, and the fatality rate was 0.16 percent.

Severe and critical virus cases came to 1,066, down 50 from the previous day. The tally’s record high was 1,151 cases on Dec. 29.

The health authorities earlier said the country is expected to experience the peak of the pandemic in the coming week.

The government is also planning to revise the current treatment system for COVID-19 patients to better use scarce medical resources.

Starting next week, virus patients hospitalized with minor symptoms will be able to receive treatment at general hospital wards.

Results from rapid antigen tests conducted by medical institutions also will be accepted in officially confirming COVID-19 infections. (Yonhap)

