 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Yoon hopes S. Korea, US, Japan will further strengthen coordination on Korean Peninsula issues

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 11, 2022 - 13:54       Updated : Mar 11, 2022 - 14:57
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol speaks by phone with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the headquarters of the main opposition People Power Party in Seoul on Friday, in this photo released by the party. (People Power Party)
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol speaks by phone with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the headquarters of the main opposition People Power Party in Seoul on Friday, in this photo released by the party. (People Power Party)

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday he hopes South Korea, the United States and Japan will further strengthen coordination on Korean Peninsula issues as he spoke by phone with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Yoon talked with Kishida two days after his election, saying he hopes the two sides will work together to promote "friendly cooperative" ties between their countries.

"South Korea and Japan have many future tasks on which we need to work together, such as security in Northeast Asia and economic prosperity," Yoon said, according to a written briefing by his spokeswoman Kim Eun-hye.

Yoon "stressed the importance of resolving pending issues between the two countries in a rational manner in line with our mutual interests, and expressed hope that South Korea, the United States and Japan will further strengthen coordination on Korean Peninsula issues once he takes office," Kim said.

Yoon and Kishida also discussed the need to increase exchanges and cultural understanding between the young people of the two countries and agreed to work to arrange a summit meeting at an early date after Yoon's inauguration.

Kishida congratulated Yoon on his election victory, and the president-elect thanked him and offered his condolences over Friday's 11th anniversary of the massive earthquake and tsunami that struck eastern Japan. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114