Korea Shipbuilding wins ship orders worth W290b in Asia, Oceania

Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Friday it has won ship orders totaling 290 billion won ($235 million) in the Asia and Oceania regions.

KSOE obtained orders to build one liquefied natural gas carrier for an Asian shipper by the first half of 2024 and four container ships for an Oceania-based shipper by March 2024, the company said in a statement.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co. has KSOE as a subholding company under its wing. KSOE has three affiliates -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings said last month it will change its name to HD Hyundai in order to focus on exploring new investment opportunities.

The holding company plans to finalize the name change at a shareholders meeting on March 28. HD in the new company name stands for Human Dynamics. (Yonhap)