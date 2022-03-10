[Photo News] 2022 presidential election comes to a close

In the final day of campaigning, justice party candidate Sim Sang-jung encouraged young voters, including university students, to vote according to their beliefs and convictions. She took her last stop at Hong-dae, known as the streets of the youth, to send an encouraging message to young people. Her last campaign trail conveyed the message of standing up for the dignity and pride of the younger generation.
After a tight race, Yoon took the win by a fine margin. Yoon and his party gained 48.56% the vote, 0.73% higher than the ruling party candidate Lee Jae-Myeong, who received 47.83%.
A worker takes down campaign posters in Jongno-gu, signaling the end of the 20th presidential campaign. Many tasks await the next president. Citizens now hope that the new president brings unity and oneness, not divide, to the nation and future generations.
(Photos: Yonhap)