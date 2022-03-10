Presidential Transition Committee to launch ahead of Yoon's inauguration

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol greets People`s Party Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo at People Power Party`s situation room inside the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on early Thursday morning. The two merged their candidacies in the 20th presidential election to help Yoon prevail by the end of the election. Ahn is widely touted as a pick to head Yoon`s Presidential Transition Committee. (Joint Press Corps)