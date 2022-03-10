 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Biden congratulates Yoon, reaffirms commitment to jointly address N. Korean threat

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 10, 2022 - 13:46       Updated : Mar 10, 2022 - 13:47
This composite file photo shows South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol(L) and US President Joe Biden. (Yonhap)
This composite file photo shows South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol(L) and US President Joe Biden. (Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- US President Joe Biden congratulated South Korea's President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol on Wednesday, the White House said.

Biden and Yoon talked on the phone hours after the incoming South Korean leader was declared the winner in the South Korean presidential election.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol of the Republic of Korea (ROK) to congratulate him on his election," the White House said in a press release, referring to South Korea by its official name.

"Together, they affirmed the strength of the US-ROK alliance, which is the linchpin for peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," it added.

A White House spokesperson earlier said Biden looked forward to working with President-elect Yoon to further expand their countries' close cooperation.

Biden reaffirmed the US' commitment to the defense of South Korea, according to the White House.

"The two also committed to maintain close coordination on addressing the threats posed by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's nuclear and missile programs," it said of his call with Yoon.

Biden was the first foreign leader to personally congratulate Yoon on his election, according to Yoon's aides.

Political watchers believe Biden may also become one of the first foreign leaders to hold a summit with Yoon as he is expected to take an Asia trip in late May for a Quad summit.

Yoon, a former prosecutor general, is set to take office on May 10. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114