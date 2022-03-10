KIS celebrates equal gender representation

A student discusses her studies with her teacher (KIS)



Korea International School has won the AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award, in recognition of the school’s effort to bring diversity to a program for advanced computer science.



The College Board, a nonprofit organization established to expand access to higher education, honored the school’s Design and Innovation Department (D&I) for its near equal gender representation in AP computer science principles courses. Other classes in the department also strive to draw more female students.





Students study computer science under the Design and Innovation Department program (KIS)