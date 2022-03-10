[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

In Our Prime
(Korea)
Opened March 9
Drama
Directed by Park Dong-hoon
Lee Hak-sung (Choi Min-sik) works as a school’s security guard but is actually a mathematical genius that defected from North Korea. Hak-sung meets Ji-woo (Kim Dong-hwi), a student that is having a hard time fitting in at school due to his different social background. After finding out about Hak-sung’s talent, Ji-woo asks Hak-sung to teach him math.
The Batman
(US)
Opened March 1
Action
Directed by Matt Reeves
Ahead of the election for mayor of Gotham, sadistic serial killer the Riddler (Paul Dano) begins murdering key political figures. Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson), as Batman, investigates the case with clues at the scene left behind directly for him. As he investigates the mystery of the psycho criminal, he begins to unravel the message being laid out.
Nightmare Alley
(US)
Opened Feb. 23
Crime
Directed by Guillermo del Toro
Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) learns to read people‘s minds from clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette). He is thirsty for success and manipulates his spectators, who are the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society, for profit. One day, Stanton teams up with a psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) to con a wealthy but dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins).
Uncharted
(US)
Opened Feb. 16
Action
Directed by Ruben Fleischer
Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is an ordinary man. One day, he is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Sully (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada. However, the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas) believes he and his family are the rightful heirs to the treasure.
