[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

In Our Prime

(Korea)

Opened March 9

Drama

Directed by Park Dong-hoon



Lee Hak-sung (Choi Min-sik) works as a school’s security guard but is actually a mathematical genius that defected from North Korea. Hak-sung meets Ji-woo (Kim Dong-hwi), a student that is having a hard time fitting in at school due to his different social background. After finding out about Hak-sung’s talent, Ji-woo asks Hak-sung to teach him math.





The Batman

(US)

Opened March 1

Action

Directed by Matt Reeves



Ahead of the election for mayor of Gotham, sadistic serial killer the Riddler (Paul Dano) begins murdering key political figures. Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson), as Batman, investigates the case with clues at the scene left behind directly for him. As he investigates the mystery of the psycho criminal, he begins to unravel the message being laid out.





Nightmare Alley

(US)

Opened Feb. 23

Crime

Directed by Guillermo del Toro



Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) learns to read people‘s minds from clairvoyant Zeena (Toni Collette). He is thirsty for success and manipulates his spectators, who are the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society, for profit. One day, Stanton teams up with a psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) to con a wealthy but dangerous tycoon (Richard Jenkins).



