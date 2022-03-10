 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Yoon may meet Biden shortly after taking office in May

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 10, 2022 - 11:41       Updated : Mar 10, 2022 - 11:43
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol poses for photos after receiving flowers in his party's election situation room at the National Assembly in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)
President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol poses for photos after receiving flowers in his party's election situation room at the National Assembly in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

As South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol received a congratulatory call from US President Joe Biden hours after his election victory Thursday, drawing keen attention is when they will meet.

Observers say they may hold their first summit talks as early as in late May. Biden is reportedly considering a visit to Japan in late May for a Quad summit, which will offer a chance for him to make a stopover in South Korea. Yoon is slated to be inaugurated on May 10.

If they meet before the end of the month, it would mark the earliest summit between a new South Korean president and his or her American counterpart.

The White House also stated earlier Biden was looking forward to working closely with Yoon in order to further expand the Seoul-Washington alliance.

Yoon of the conservative People Power Party is likely to place more emphasis on bolstering the alliance amid a tough stance on Pyongyang, a shift from outgoing President Moon Jae-in's proactive efforts for dialogue with the recalcitrant neighbor highlighted by the now-stalled Korea peace process.

"Yoon will more actively support President Biden's Indo-Pacific Strategy in efforts to pivot to a more comprehensive alliance with the United States and subsequently join the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework," Victor Cha, Korea chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, wrote in a column. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114