Soldiers from the Navy's First Fleet Command remove fire residue on a mountain in Donghae, 280 kilometers east of Seoul, on Tuesday, in this photo provided by the Navy. The country's eastern coastal areas have been heavily struck by wildfires amid strong winds since last Friday. (Navy)

The US Forces Korea (USFK) has sent five helicopters to help contain wildfires in eastern coastal areas, the defense ministry said Thursday.

Local authorities have been struggling to put out the blazes that began Friday in Uljin, 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and spread to other areas.

South Korea's military also deployed 1,600 troops and 48 choppers to support firefighters for the seventh day. (Yonhap)

By Kim Young-won ( wone0102@heraldcorp.com