[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Taean World Tulip Flower Festival
The World Tulip Flower Festival is scheduled to run from April 9 to May 9 at Korea Flower Park in Taean, South Chungcheong Province.
Some 200 types of flowers, including flamingo, lambada, red proud tulip and more, will be on full display.
On-hand experiences, like a flower planting program, will not be offered at this year’s event to prevent any spread of COVID-19.
The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and tickets are 12,000 won for adults and 9,000 won for children.
More information can be found at www.koreaflowerpark.com
.
Blossom Picnic at E-World
The Blossom Picnic is scheduled to kick off on March 19 and run through April 3 at E-World in Daegu.
Visitors can catch the earliest-blooming cherry blossoms at the venue and it is one of the best spots to see the pink and white blooms at night.
The areas around the 83 Tower, a famous landmark in Daegu, are divided into zones with unique themes -- healing zone, camping zone and picnic zone -- allowing visitors to enjoy spring in a variety of settings.
Red double-decker buses and a merry-go-round are popular spots to take Instagram photos as well.
Admission costs 15,000 won, 16,000 won and 26,000 won for children, teenagers and adults, respectively.
More information can be found at www.eworld.kr
.
Sonata of Light
The Sonata of Light, a special 3D nighttime light show, is running through Dec. 13, 2023, at Oak Valley in Wonju, Gangwon Province.
With 3D mapping software, the promenade and golf course of the resort become the stages of a 3D light show at night, creating a romantic, fairy-tale atmosphere.
The event offers an opportunity for visitors to enjoy the show while on a leisurely 40-minute stroll on the walking trail.
The show runs from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tickets are 20,000 won for adults and 15,000 won for children. Tickets can be reserved on local e-commerce platforms Naver Booking and Tmon.
More information can be found at www.oakvalley.co.kr
.
Hueree Plum Blossom Festival
The Hueree Plum Blossom Festival will run through March 20 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island.
Visitors can stroll around the park, near South Korea’s highest peak Hallasan, and enjoy the breeze of early spring.
The annual festival highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and its plum blossoms with photo zones. For children, there is horse riding and a small parade of Jeju black pigs as well.
The event is open to people of all ages, and admission fees vary by age and programs.
Updated information can be found at either www.hueree.com
or www.visitjeju.net/en
.
Lighting Festival at Garden of Morning Calm
The Lighting Festival at the Garden of Morning Calm will run through March 14 at the main garden of the Garden of the Morning Calm in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.
The event is the first lighting festival in Korea to combine natural surroundings with dazzling lights.
Environmentally friendly light-emitting diodes shine throughout the garden to entertain visitors with colorful lights and showcase the amazing landscape.
The garden lights up after sunset and operates until 9 p.m.
While the festival is open to visitors of all ages, admission fees vary by age.
Updated information can be found at www.morningcalm.co.kr
.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)