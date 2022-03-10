 Back To Top
National

Gap in vote count widens to hint at Yoon’s victory

By Jo He-rim
Published : Mar 10, 2022 - 02:57       Updated : Mar 10, 2022 - 02:57
Main opposition People Power Party members raise their fists in celebration after its presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol took a lead in the poll as the ballot count progressed to dawn on Thursday.
Main opposition People Power Party members raise their fists in celebration after its presidential nominee Yoon Suk-yeol took a lead in the poll as the ballot count progressed to dawn on Thursday.

Presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol of the main opposition party looks to be on course for victory as the gap in vote tallies has widened during counting.

With 85 percent of votes counted as of 2:13 a.m. Thursday, 48.64 percent were for Yoon, against 47.78 percent for the ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung.

Although about 15 percent of votes remained to be counted, some media outlets and the country’s largest portal Naver rated Yoon’s win as “likely.”

By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)
