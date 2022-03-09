[Graphic News] What voters look for in a presidential candidate

More than 1 in 3 people in South Korea said competence and personality are what they look for in a presidential candidate, according to a survey from local pollster Realmeter, which asked people about the qualities they look for in a presidential candidate.
The survey, which was conducted on Friday and Saturday last week, also showed that around 25.1 percent of people vote based on the candidate’s policy position and election pledges.
Those people who answered that they look for a candidate’s morality and party affiliation accounted for 15.2 percent and 8.9 percent, respectively.
