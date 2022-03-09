 Back To Top
National
Presidential Election 2022
D-0
Mar. 9,2022

[Photo News] Voting at coffee chains, opticians? Unusual polling stations

By Korea Herald
Published : Mar 9, 2022 - 18:54       Updated : Mar 9, 2022 - 18:55
South Korean on Wednesday voted to elect their next president in places as disparate as coffee shops, car dealerships and an indoor traditional Korean wrestling ssireum field.

According to the National Election Commission, polling stations are normally set up in schools, community centers and government offices, but if the commission cannot find a suitable place, they can also be installed in other privately-owned spaces that are easily accessible to the public.

A total of 14,464 polling stations were set up across the country for Wednesday’s presidential election.

(Photo by Yonhap)



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
