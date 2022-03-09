 Back To Top
National

Arrest warrant in review for ruling party chief’s assailant

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Mar 9, 2022 - 19:07       Updated : Mar 9, 2022 - 19:07
A YouTuber surnamed Pyo appears before the Seoul Western District Court on Wednesday to attend his arrest warrant hearing. (Yonhap)
A YouTuber surnamed Pyo appears before the Seoul Western District Court on Wednesday to attend his arrest warrant hearing. (Yonhap)
A local court is reviewing an arrest warrant request against a YouTuber under police custody for attacking the chief of the ruling party with a hammer on Monday.

The Seoul Western District Court on Wednesday started reviewing an arrest warrant request filed by law enforcement for attacking Rep. Song Young-gil, head of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, while Song was campaigning in Seodaemun-gu, western Seoul, on Monday afternoon.

The 70-year-old man surnamed Pyo, who runs a political YouTube channel, was put under police custody after he ran up behind Song and hit the right side of his head with a hammer wrapped with a plastic bag.

Song was escorted to a nearby hospital emergency room for a non-life threatening injury, and received medical treatment until returning to support the campaign of his party’s presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung on Tuesday.

Pyo is facing charges of battery and violating the Public Official Election Act. The assailant told reporters that he is sorry for his crimes ahead of entering his arrest warrant hearing held past 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Seoul Western District Court.

The result of the arrest warrant request is expected to be made late Wednesday.

Caption:

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
