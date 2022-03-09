Nickel’s price surge threatens carmakers' EV push

The price of nickel is surging as Russia, a key supplier of the metal, faces extensive global sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine. Market insiders say such price increases could spell trouble for automakers who are already struggling to keep costs down in the face of supply chain disruptions.
On Tuesday, the price of nickel doubled to $100,000 per metric ton, causing the London Metal Exchange to suspend trading for the rest of the day on worries over a supply crunch.
Korea’s Mineral Resource Information Service data also showed that nickel’s price jumped by 132.5 percent on Monday to 53 million won ($42,900) per ton compared to a year ago.
Although Russian metals have not yet been targeted by Western sanctions, shipments from major shipping firms like MSC and Maersk have significantly reduced after the country came under economic penalties. Russia produces about 10 percent of world’s nickel.
Nickel is a critical raw material in lithium-ion battery cells used in most EVs sold on the global market, including South Korea.
Traditionally, lithium-ion batteries used cathodes that were about one-third nickel. But in recent years, global automakers have increased the percentage of nickel in cathodes to enhance batteries’ energy density so that EVs can drive for longer distances. While the global average is around 60 percent, Korea’s three battery makers – LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI and SK On – have been manufacturing high-nickel batteries containing up to 90 percent nickel since last summer.
Market insiders voiced concerns that although the price surge in raw materials will not immediately impact production, such abrupt price increases could undermine Korean automakers’ EV penetration plan in the long-term.
“Battery makers will not be influenced immediately (over the nickel price surge), as they mostly hold a large inventory. But if the situation continues, it could pose a significant risk to their production volume and price setting,” an industry insider told The Korea Herald.
Korean battery makers do not import nickel from Russia, but from China and Australia.
The price increase of raw materials needed for EV batteries equates to product price increases, as at least 40 percent of EV cost comes from the cost of its battery. This means that a price surge of nickel could lead to increased EV prices, making it hard for finished carmakers to sell more cars.
The price of Korean cars has been on an upward trend in recent years, not only due to shortages of auto components, but also surges in raw material costs. Steel makers such as Posco and Hyundai Steel have increased their price for automotive steel by 120,000 won per ton this year.
According to Hyundai Motor Group, the price of it sister company Kia’s hybrid model All New Niro has been increased by at least 2.2 million won, with the price range starting from 26.6 million won. The carmaker said the price reflects the model’s full changes in five years with enhanced vehicle performance such as high-tech functions.
“As price surges in raw materials leads to increased EV cost, customers could see EVs as an unfeasible option. This could hamper carmakers’ ambitious transition to relying on EVs as a heavy portion of their sales,” said Lee Ho-geun, professor of automotive engineering at Daeduk University.
According to Tesla, its cheapest Model 3 increased in price by 18 percent compared to a year ago. Another US EV maker Rivian has also announced a price increase by 20 percent earlier this year, but retrieved the plan after its customers cancelled their pre-orders with criticisms.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com
)