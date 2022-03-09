[Election 2022] How to ‘correctly’ show off your support

(Kim Hee-chul`s Instagram page)

With South Korea’s presidential election underway, so has a parade of citizens posting photos of themselves voting.



Posting what are commonly known as “proof shots” on social media is popular among Koreans, but doing it without discretion during an election can cause legal problems.



K-pop star Kim Jae-joong on Saturday became the center of controversy after he posted a photo of his ballot in a voting booth, as did fellow singer K-will. Both deleted the posts hours later, and K-will issued an apology saying it was an “inappropriate act out of ignorance.”





(Yonhap)