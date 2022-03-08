[Graphic News] Political donations to lawmakers down 24% in 2021: data

Political donations to lawmakers last year declined 24.3 percent from a year earlier, data from the state’s election watchdog showed.
Financial contributions to lawmakers reached 40.7 billion won ($33.8 million) last year, down from 53.8 billion won in 2020, when the April 15 parliamentary elections were held, according to the National Election Commission.
Lawmakers on average received 135.2 million won in donations last year, down from 179.4 million won in 2020.
By party, members of the ruling Democratic Party received 142.1 million won on average, while those representing the main opposition People Power Party collected 131.9 million won.
Lawmakers with the progressive Justice Party and the minor opposition People’s Party received 153 million won and 60 million won in donations, respectively. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)