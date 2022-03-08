Hyundai Ioniq 5 named UK car of the year

Hyundai Motor’s all-electric Ioniq 5 was named the UK car of the year, for its stylish design, power efficiency and practicality as a family car, the company said Tuesday.
Ioniq 5 took the throne after being awarded the top prize in the Best Family Car category, beating out nine other UK car of the year category winners.
Among the top 10 finalists were Fiat 500-e, Skoda Fabia, Kia Ceed, Genesis G70 Shooting Brake, Toyota Yaris Cross, Skoda Enyaq, BMW iX, Porsche Taycan, and Hyundai i20N.
The UK car of the year was chosen by 29 auto journalists from across the UK after a thorough evaluation and voting process.
“The Hyundai Ioniq 5 feels like the future of motoring, only it’s here today. The design, performance, and practicality make it a fantastic proposition for those looking for an EV -- and also a very worthy winner of the title ‘UK Car of the Year 2022,’” said John Challen, editor and managing director of the UK Car of the Year Awards.
“The Ioniq 5 has really captured the attention of UK consumers, offering a stylish, premium full EV experience that appeals to almost every type of new car buyer,” said Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK. “Its innovative layout means it’s spacious enough for large families, its efficient zero-emissions powertrain is perfect for company car buyers and its luxurious eco-friendly interior elevates Hyundai into a genuine premium product.”
The electric SUV has been rated highly across Europe. In November, it was named the German car of the year.
It was one of the best import cars of the year by German trade magazine Auto Bild and topped the list of the most competitive electric SUVs by German automotive magazine Auto Zeitung.
In the UK, the Auto Express magazine also picked Ioniq 5 as the car of the year, the medium-sized car for business use, and the premium electric vehicle.
By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com
