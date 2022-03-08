S. Korean stocks tumble, currency weakens as oil prices surge

South Korea’s benchmark Kospi and the Korean won tumbled on Tuesday, with surging oil prices triggered by the US-led ban on Russian crude threatening to fuel the intensifying inflationary pressure here.
The main bourse Kospi opened 1.28 percent down from the previous session at 2,617.33, falling for the third consecutive day.
Foreigners offloaded a net 134.6 billion won ($108.9 million) worth of shares, while institutions and retail investors each bought a net 3.4 billion won and a net 127.8 billion won, respectively.
The weak start tracked an overnight plunge on Wall Street, which saw its biggest drop in more than a year, taking its cue from the growing possibility of the US banning barrels from Russia, the world’s second-largest exporter of crude. The benchmark S&P 500 shed 2.9 percent to 4,201.09, its sharpest decline in 16 months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.4 percent to 32,817.38, while the Nasdaq composite tumbled 3.6 percent to 12,830.96.
West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the US oil benchmark, closed at $119.40 per barrel on Monday (Eastern Standard Time) up 3.2 percent, after touching $130.50 earlier in the day. Brent crude, the international standard, closed at $123.21 per barrel, up 4.3 percent, after earlier hitting $139.
“Market fears are being fed by the Ukraine crisis becoming more prolonged than expected and concerns of higher inflation growing on the possibility the US could bar crude imports from Russia,” Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said.
“Korea’s stock market is expected to be under downward pressure stemming from concerns of a global economic contraction today,” he added.
The value of the Korean won continued to weaken against the US greenback, surpassing the 1,230 won-mark for the first time since May 2020. It was trading at 1,235.7 won against the dollar at around 2 p.m., 0.42 percent higher from the previous session.
The local currency on Monday breached the 1,220 won-mark for the first time against the dollar since June 2, 2020.
Market behemoth Samsung Electronics fell below 70,000 won around 2 p.m., some 0.43 percent lower from the previous session. The nation’s No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 0.84 percent in the morning, while top chemical firm LG Chem inched down 0.78 percent in the same period.
Meanwhile, internet portal operator Naver inched up 0.16 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.3 percent.
The secondary tech-heavy bourse Kosdaq opened 1.42 percent lower from the previous closing at 869.05.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com
)