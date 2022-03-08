 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Watchdog likely to investigate Samsung Electronics over ‘GOS’ scandal

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Mar 8, 2022 - 14:34       Updated : Mar 8, 2022 - 14:35
Roh Tae-moon, mobile business chief at Samsung Electronics, introduces the Galaxy S22 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event held online on Feb. 10. (Samsung Electronics)
Roh Tae-moon, mobile business chief at Samsung Electronics, introduces the Galaxy S22 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event held online on Feb. 10. (Samsung Electronics)
South Korea’s antitrust watchdog is expected to investigate Samsung Electronics over a complaint that the company has exaggerated the performance of its Galaxy smartphones.

According to industry sources Tuesday, the Fair Trade Commission received a complaint that Samsung Electronics violated advertisement law when it promoted its Galaxy S22 smartphones.

With the complaint filed to the FTC, the watchdog is likely to launch a preliminary investigation soon and look into whether Samsung Electronics omitted or hid information while advertising its flagship smartphone.

When Samsung Electronics advertised its Galaxy S22 series, the firm used the phrase “best performance ever.” As it turned out, the expression was partially true, according to the complaint quoted by local reports.

For instance, in its official press release, Samsung Electronics announced that the Galaxy S22 series offers a refresh rate up to 120 frames per second, or 120 Hz. A 120 Hz display produces smoother motion and transitions, which is an especially important function for gamers.

When gamers actually play games with the Galaxy S22 series, however, 120 Hz isn’t provided. This is because Samsung Electronics forcefully activates software when users play games.

The application in question is called game optimizing service, or GOS. The GOS is activated automatically when users play games, and adjusts the performance of smartphones to help batteries last longer and prevent overheating issues. The app can’t be switched off by users for “safety reasons.”

Gamers have complained about GOS for some time, but controversy grew after it was found out that Samsung Electronics switched on GOS for other heavy-resource apps other than games as well.

According to Geekbench, a global platform that measures and compares smartphone performance, the performance of the Galaxy S22 series offered only 53.9 percent of its promised performance when GOS was turned on.

Some infuriated consumers argue that Samsung Electronics should have notified them of the real performance capacity of the Galaxy S22 series when GOS is activated. They claim that if the Galaxy S22 series can’t operate at 100 percent due to GOS and offer the performance customers paid for, then it constitutes false advertising.

Samsung Electronics plans to upgrade its GOS and offer a “performance mode” to users. However, Samsung Electronics still denies that GOS was turned on apps other than games.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114