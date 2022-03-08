Balming Tiger to hold exclusive showcase at 2022 SXSW

Alternative K-pop group Balming Tiger (Balming Tiger)

Alternative K-pop group Balming Tiger is set to hold an exclusive showcase at the 2022 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in the United States this month, according to the artist Tuesday.



The showcase, titled “Balming Tiger: Joyful Delivery,” will take place at Reina bar in Austin, Texas on March 19 (local time), making the group the first Korean act to perform on an exclusive stage at SXSW.



The upcoming performance will also mark its first offline performance in more than two years amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



Balming Tiger was invited to perform at the festival in 2019, but the annual event was canceled for the first time in 34 years due to the rapid spread of COVID-19. The group presented a live online performance instead.



Other Korean musicians, including Omega Sapien, Mudd the student, BJ wnjn, Se So Neon’s So!YoON!, Lil Cherry, GOLDBUUDA, Ted Park and Y2K92 will join Balming Tiger’s stage for performances. They Hate Change, a hip-hop duo from Tampa Bay, Florida, will also take the stage.





Poster image of alternative K-pop group Balming Tiger’s exclusive showcase “Balming Tiger: Joyful Delivery” for the 2022 South by Southwest festival (Balming Tiger)