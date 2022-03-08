Ruling party chief discharged from hospital after hammer attack

Ruling Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Song Young-gil speaks during a press conference at his party's headquarters in Seoul on Sunday. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

Ruling Democratic Party (DP) Chairman Song Young-gil was discharged from a hospital Tuesday, a day after he was wounded in a hammer attack during his campaigning for the party's presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung.



In Monday's attack, a YouTuber in his 70s struck Song in the head from behind with a hammer several times during campaigning in Seoul's Sinchon area. He was immediately taken to a hospital and received stitches on his head.



The assailant was immediately taken into police custody.



"I was struck in the head from behind with a hammer, but luckily it missed fatal parts," Song wrote on his Facebook page. "Since there is no brain hemorrhage, I will leave the hospital and will join the final campaign rallies."



Song held a one-man campaign rally in Yeouido to start his campaigning for Lee. He is also scheduled to join the DP's final rally at Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul on the eve of the presidential election. (Yonhap)