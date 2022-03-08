 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

S. Korea develops small thermal battery for precision guided bombs

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 8, 2022 - 10:58       Updated : Mar 8, 2022 - 11:01
This photo, provided by the state-run Agency for Defense Development, shows a small high-power thermal battery. (Yonhap)
This photo, provided by the state-run Agency for Defense Development, shows a small high-power thermal battery. (Yonhap)

South Korea's state defense research institute has developed a small high-power thermal battery to be fitted on precision guided bombs to enhance their accuracy and operational range, its officials said Tuesday.

The Agency for Defense Development (ADD) said the battery is designed to be activated by the shock of a munitions launch, and it will power key components of guided bombs, such as GPS.

Through various tests, the agency has confirmed that the battery is capable of functioning stably even under the shock of 30,000 G-force, or 30,000 times the force of Earth's gravity.

The ADD has designed, produced and test-run the battery under a three-year project that the Defense Acquisition Program Administration launched in 2018 as part of efforts to secure core defense technologies. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114