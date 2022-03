Hyundai Motor Group said Monday that it will make a $1 million donation to the Red Cross to aid their support for people in war-hit Ukraine.“As the humanitarian situation worsens in Ukraine, it is clear many vulnerable people and communities are in need of urgent assistance,” Hyundai Motor said in a statement.South Korea conglomerates like Samsung, SK, Kakao earlier announced that they have made contributions to aid Ukraine.By Kim Da-sol ( ddd@heraldcorp.com