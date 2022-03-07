 Back To Top
Ailee to drop new English-language album ‘I’m Lovin’ Amy’

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Mar 7, 2022 - 14:28       Updated : Mar 7, 2022 - 14:28
Cover image of Ailee’s English-language album “I’m Lovin’ Amy” (The L1ve)
Cover image of Ailee’s English-language album “I’m Lovin’ Amy” (The L1ve)
Singer Ailee will release an all-English language album Monday, the artist’s management agency The L1ve said.

The album, titled “I’m Lovin’ Amy” will hit online music streaming sites at 6 p.m., wrapping up her previous releases “I’m,” “Lovin” and “Amy.”

It is the singer’s second English album work after single “Sweater” released in December 2019.

Leading the 12-track album is “Murder On The Dance Floor,” a dark and moody hip-hop style song.

Also included are English-language versions of “New Ego,” “Bling” “My Lips” and “MCM (Man Crush Monday),” songs that are part of the singer‘s third studio album “Amy” dropped in October last year.

Amy is the English name of the songstress, who hails from New York.

The singer celebrated the 10th anniversary of her debut last month. Ailee debuted in February 2012 with “Heaven,” which swept major music streaming charts.

Her hit songs include “Don’t Touch Me,” “Evening Sky” and “I Will Go to You Like the First Snow,” from the original soundtrack of the local cable channel drama “Goblin: The Lonely and Great God.”

By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
