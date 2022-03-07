 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Life&Style

Young generation takes big part in new type of art investment

By Kim Young-won
Published : Mar 7, 2022 - 13:20       Updated : Mar 7, 2022 - 13:20
This image provided by Seoul Auction Blue shows
This image provided by Seoul Auction Blue shows "Dialogue" by Lee Ufan. (Seoul Auction Blue)

Four out of 10 investors who buy small shares of iconic artworks through online platforms in South Korea are young generations, a local auction house said Monday.

Among customers who have purchased a share of a single piece of art worth at least 10 million won ($8,100) at a time, 40 percent were in their 20s and 30s, according to Sotwo, an online art investment platform run by Seoul Auction Blue.

Sotwo allows individuals to buy shares of specific artworks from 1,000 won and lets them gain proceeds when the artwork is resold.

The company said their young buyers have invested in some acclaimed paintings by big-name Korean artists, including Lee Ufan, Kim Whan-ki and Park Seo-bo.

For example, the portion of investors in their 20s and 30s who participated in the collective purchase of a piece by Lee Ufan reached 50 percent. The number of 30-somethings, in particular, accounted for 43 percent of the total investors.

Sotwo said it is part of the trend that young people are interested in diversifying their investment portfolios and investing in the field that had been previously only available to the wealthy.

Against this backdrop, other local auction houses, such as Seoul Auction and K Auction, have also engaged in the new platform business. (Yonhap)



By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114