 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National
Presidential Election 2022
D-2
Mar. 9,2022

Complaints filed against election authorities over poor management of virus patients' early voting

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 7, 2022 - 11:59       Updated : Mar 7, 2022 - 12:01
Noh Jeong-hee, chief of the National Election Commission, attends an emergency meeting at the government complex in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, on Monday, to discuss measures to ensure ballots of COVID-19 patients are dealt with properly after a mishandling of such votes during early voting for the March 9 presidential election sparked widespread complaints of foul play. (Yonhap)
Noh Jeong-hee, chief of the National Election Commission, attends an emergency meeting at the government complex in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, on Monday, to discuss measures to ensure ballots of COVID-19 patients are dealt with properly after a mishandling of such votes during early voting for the March 9 presidential election sparked widespread complaints of foul play. (Yonhap)

Civic groups have filed complaints against top officials of the National Election Commission (NEC) over their alleged mishandling of the early voting for the March 9 presidential election among COVID-19 patients last week.

The election watchdog came under fire over the weekend following revelations that virus patients were not allowed to put their votes into ballot boxes, and election officials instead collected them in plastic bags and other unofficial containers during the early voting for infected voters on Saturday.

Some voters raised suspicions of election rigging, but the NEC has flatly rejected the claims.

According to legal sources, a civic group on Monday filed a complaint with the Supreme Prosecutors Office against NEC Chairperson Noh Jeong-hee, Kim Se-hwan, director general of the NEC secretariat, and other commission officials for their alleged neglect of duty and violation of public official election laws.

The group claimed the NEC's handling of the early voting was "shockingly poor" and "unseen even in underdeveloped countries," and demanded that Noh be investigated.

A separate civic group also filed a similar complaint on Sunday.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office is expected to launch an investigation after Wednesday's election. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114