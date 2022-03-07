NCT Dream to throw online concert to mark 2nd full album

This photo provided by SM Entertainments shows a promotional poster for NCT Dream's online concert scheduled for April 5. (SM Entertainments)

South Korean boy group NCT Dream will give an online concert next month with its second full-length record set to drop late this month, the group's agency said Monday.

The concert "Dream Stage: Glitch Mode" will be streamed on the Beyond Live platform on April 5, SM Entertainment said.

The subunit of the 23-person K-pop mega group NCT will perform tracks in the second full album "Glitch Mode" as well as other hit singles during the show, which will be prerecorded, the agency said.

The new album comes a year after the septet's first full-length album "Hot Sauce," which dropped in March last year and peaked at No. 10 on Billboard's World Albums chart. It has sold a record 3.42 million copies. (Yonhap)