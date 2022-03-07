Oh My Girl to drop 1st studio album in three years

A file photo of South Korean girl group Oh My Girl, provided by WM Entertainment (WM Entertainment)

K-pop girl group Oh My Girl will release its first full-length album in three years in late March, the group's agency said Monday.

"Real Love," the second studio album from the group, will drop at 6 p.m. on March 28, WM Entertainment said.

It marks the group's first full album in three years, with the latest one released in 2019.

Debuting in April 2015 with the EP "Oh My Girl," the septet has since released hit singles, such as "Secret Garden," "The Fifth Season" and its most successful track "Dun Dun Dance." (Yonhap)