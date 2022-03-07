 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Entertainment

Lee Jung-jae wins best TV male actor prize at Indie Spirit Awards

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 7, 2022 - 09:53       Updated : Mar 7, 2022 - 11:56
This image from the Twitter account of the Film Independent Spirit Awards highlights Lee Jung-jae of
This image from the Twitter account of the Film Independent Spirit Awards highlights Lee Jung-jae of "Squid Game" winning Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series on Sunday. (Twitter account of the Film Independent Spirit Awards)

Lee Jung-jae of the South Korean sensational hit "Squid Game" has won the prize of best male actor in a television series at the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards.

At the awards ceremony in Santa Monica, California, held Sunday (US time), Lee was awarded Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series, beating Olly Alexander of "It's a Sin," Michael Greyeyes of "Rutherford Falls," Murray Bartlett of "The White Lotus" and Ashley Thomas of "THEM: Covenant."

"Thank you for giving me this meaningful award," Lee said in a videotaped acceptance speech. "First of all, I'd like to thank the 'Squid Game' team and Netflix, and to thank all the audience who loves 'Squid Game.'"

He hinted that he is working on the second season of Netflix's most successful series.

"I know there are lots of 'Squid Game' fans in the world, and what you're all curious about the most is when Season 2 will come out," he said. "It's on the way. Stay tuned!"

Lee took home best actor awards for the second consecutive week following the one from the Screen Actors Guild Awards last week.

And he is the second winner of best actor in a TV series at the Indie Spirit Awards, dedicated to independent filmmakers, which expanded categories for television series last year.

Also, Lee became the second Korean actor to win a prize at the annual awards after Youn Yuh-jung who won best supporting actress last year for her performance in the immigration film "Minari."

Lee took the role of Gi-hoon, a down-on-his-luck middle-aged man drawn to a mysterious competition of traditional Korean kids' games that will reward the only survivor with 45.6 billion won ($37.8 million) in prize money.

The all Korean-language Netflix original series "Squid Game" has been rallying in the US awards season.

On Saturday, the US Art Directors Guild (ADG) said in its 26th annual awards ceremony that the nine-part series won the one-hour contemporary single-camera series category for the various filming sets for the sixth episode titled "Gganbu" with production designer Chae Kyong-sun. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114