LG debuts Chromebook for education market

LG Electronics said Sunday it has launched a brand-new laptop, Chromebook, to target the growing education market, the size of which is expected to increase five times in three years.
According to the consumer electronics firm, the 11-inch laptop offers a touch screen and can be utilized as a tablet as it bends backward.
Weighing just 1.44 kilograms, the laptop is available for 690,000 won ($567). The cheap price was possible as the laptop doesn’t require an expensive Windows operating system. It is mounted with Google-powered Chrome operating system, which is free for all users with Google accounts. Also, users can store their data on Google’s cloud, a must-have function for students.
Despite the low price, the laptop has all one needs for an online class. The laptop includes front and rear cameras as well as a microphone.
The laptop will be available both online and in stores on Monday.
LG Electronics’ Chromebook is the firm’s latest model to take initiative in the education laptop market. According to IDC, the education laptop market in Korea exploded to 430,000 units in 2021 from 80,000 in 2019. In lockstep with this trend, LG Electronics last year released Whalebook, a laptop mounted with Naver’s education platform Whale Space.
