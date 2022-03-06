Hyundai Engineering wins used plastic processing plant deal in US

This undated file photo provided by Hyundai Engineering shows officials from Encina and Hyundai Engineering pose for a photo after signing the FEED deal to build a plastic waste processing plant in the US. (Hyundai Engineering)

Hyundai Engineering Co. said Sunday it has received a front-end engineering and design (FEED) deal to build a plastic waste processing plant in the United States.

Hyundai Engineering obtained the FEED deal from Encina Development Group to process plastic waste into 150,000 tons of circular chemicals products a year, the company said in a statement.

Hyundai Engineering aims to win more deals from Encina as the US company plans to push more plastic waste processing plant projects in the US, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, it said.

The company didn't provide the value of the contract or the timeframe of the construction. (Yonhap)