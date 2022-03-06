 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Hyundai Engineering wins used plastic processing plant deal in US

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 6, 2022 - 11:20       Updated : Mar 6, 2022 - 11:28
This undated file photo provided by Hyundai Engineering shows officials from Encina and Hyundai Engineering pose for a photo after signing the FEED deal to build a plastic waste processing plant in the US. (Hyundai Engineering)
This undated file photo provided by Hyundai Engineering shows officials from Encina and Hyundai Engineering pose for a photo after signing the FEED deal to build a plastic waste processing plant in the US. (Hyundai Engineering)

Hyundai Engineering Co. said Sunday it has received a front-end engineering and design (FEED) deal to build a plastic waste processing plant in the United States.

Hyundai Engineering obtained the FEED deal from Encina Development Group to process plastic waste into 150,000 tons of circular chemicals products a year, the company said in a statement.

Hyundai Engineering aims to win more deals from Encina as the US company plans to push more plastic waste processing plant projects in the US, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, it said.

The company didn't provide the value of the contract or the timeframe of the construction. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114