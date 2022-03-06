Once neglected, young women emerge as an important voting bloc

Presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party of Korea greets his supporters at a rally in Seoul on Thursday. (The National Assembly‘s photo press corps.)

“What do you think is feminism?”



This question, put to conservative candidate Yoon Suk-yeol by his rival Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party of Korea, was one of the highlights of the final TV debate on Wednesday.



“I think feminism is a kind of humanism, respecting women as human,” Yoon answered as Lee pushed back, “It’s a movement that accepts the gender discrimination and inequality that women face as reality and seeks to tackle them.”



Their exchange on the definition of feminism made headlines in local media and was followed by debate among ordinary voters as to what to make of the two frontrunners’ answers.



Such is the current political climate. The two leading candidates -- both men who were born in the 60s -- faced criticism for pandering to young men voters for months during this election cycle. But as Election Day approaches and the race is locked in a dead heat, they are now trying to court young women voters - the biggest swing voting bloc in this election, according to multiple polls.



On social media, both candidates have refreshed their appeal to women.



“I, Lee Jae-myung, will tackle the systematic gender discrimination in society and provide a better life for women as the ‘women safety president,’” he said in a Facebook post on Thursday.



Yoon also wrote, “A Republic of Korea that is safe for women” and declared a “war on sex crimes.”





Presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol of the People Power Party speaks at a canvassing event on Thursday in Sejong. (Yonhap)