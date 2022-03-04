 Back To Top
Entertainment

Tickets for BTS Seoul concerts sold out before public sale

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 4, 2022 - 14:22       Updated : Mar 4, 2022 - 14:53
A file photo of K-pop supergroup BTS, provided by Big Hit Music (Big Hit Music)
A file photo of K-pop supergroup BTS, provided by Big Hit Music (Big Hit Music)

All tickets for K-pop supergroup BTS' upcoming Seoul concerts were sold out on the first day of sales as were those for the group's Las Vegas shows earlier, sources in the music scene said Friday.

The sources said tickets for all three "Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul" concerts were sold out in a few hours after they went on sale exclusively for members of the BTS fan base ARMY at 8 p.m. the previous day, prior to a public sale.

The concerts scheduled for March 10, 12 and 13 mark the septet's first in-person shows in Seoul in 2 1/2 years.

The group's management agency Big Hit Music did not reveal how many seats are available for the shows. But the total number is expected to be about 45,000 given that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism allowed the group to invite 15,000 spectators to each of its three concerts at a nearly 70,000-capacity outdoor stadium to provide some physical distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday (local time), tickets for the group's four shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8-9 and 15-16 were also sold out on the first day of booking. (Yonhap)

