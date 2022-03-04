Han Sung Motor to sponsor three breakdancers

(Han Sung Motor)



Han Sung Motor, an official dealer of Mercedes-Benz Korea, said Friday that it has clinched a contract to sponsor three breakdancers.



The sponsorship is part of a new project called WANNA.B by Han Sung Motor. It was established this year to support B-boy and B-girls to achieve what they want to become in the future. Through such a project, Han Sung Motor said it will launch more activities to expand the realm of breakdance and facilitate communication with millennials and Generation Z.



At the ceremony, Han Sung Motor offered the new EQA to three breakdancers -– Freshbella, Leon and Zooty Zoot -– to support their activities.



“As the first imported carmaker here, we have not only sponsored e-sports for the past two years to communicate with and support millennials and Generation Z, but this year we have come up with supporting South Korea’s breakdance scene. We will continue to offer a dynamic brand experience through such activities,” said Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)