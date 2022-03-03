 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Coupang posts record sales, but also higher operating costs

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Mar 3, 2022 - 15:25       Updated : Mar 3, 2022 - 15:49
Coupang’s headquarters in Jamsil, Seoul (Coupang)
Coupang’s headquarters in Jamsil, Seoul (Coupang)

South Korea’s e-commerce giant Coupang said Thursday that it posted $18.4 billion (22.1 trillion won) in sales last year, a record not just for the company, but also for a local e-commerce operator.

The figure jumped 54 percent from a year ago. In the fourth quarter alone, its sales soared to $5 billion.

Coupang said its record has surpassed the sales of the country’ top retailer Shinsegae and its subsidiaries -– Emart, SSG.com, eBay Korea, and G Market -– whose sales reached a combined 18 trillion won last year.

But operating losses also surged to a record high. Its net loss almost doubled to some $1.5 billion last year.

The e-commerce giant has seen a wider loss as it continued to aggressively spend on building additional distributional centers, according to a report from Bloomberg. Coupang spent more than one trillion won last year on distribution centers, it said.

Coupang currently owns more than 100 distribution centers in 30 districts, industry sources said.

Also, the company said costs rose last year due to recruitment and sanitizing process to tackle with the new spread of coronavirus pandemic, the report added.

The number of Wow members, its paid membership for next-day delivery, has exceeded 9 million subscribers. The number of active customers also increased 20.8 percent to 17.9 million people from a year ago. 

“We’ve seen improvements (in performance) and we don’t think at this moment this is a structural or permanent constraint,” Coupang‘s founder Kim Bom said during a conference call on the same day. ”We expect to grow at a rapid pace as we have in the last several years.“

After Coupang disclosed the earnings report, its stock closed at $25.41 on Wednesday in US time, down 0.2 percent from the preceding trading day, and down 27.4 percent from its public offering price.

Backed by Japan’s SoftBank Group, Coupang went public in New York last year. On the first day of trading, the firm raised $88.6 billion, recording the largest US listing of an Asian company since Alibaba in 2014.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114