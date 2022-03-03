Hallyu fans exceed 156.6 million: KF report

Figures show the rise in the number of Hallyu (Korean Wave) fans in the past decade. (Korea Foundation)

The number of Hallyu, or Korean Wave, fans around the world has increased 17 fold in the last decade, proving the firm global popularity of Korean content and stars.



According to a survey published by the Korea Foundation in cooperation with 152 overseas missions on Thursday, the number of Korean Wave fans recorded 156.6 million as of December last year.



A total of 116 countries were surveyed for the latest report, 31 more countries than the 85 in 2012 when the first survey was conducted. The number of Korean Wave fans that year stood at 9.26 million.



The KF noted a continued geographical expansion of the Korean Wave as a notable result.



Counting by continents, six countries have newly joined from Asia and Oceania. There was one from the Americas, seven from Europe, and 17 from Africa and the Middle East, the report said.



Meanwhile, integration of Korean Wave fan clubs merging and working together in larger groups was prominent, the report said.



The number of fan clubs has gradually decreased over the past four years from 2018, totaling less than 1,500 last year. On the other hand, the number of members per club reached some 100,000, a 45 percent increase from 70,000 fans per club in 2020.



Visitors at the Expo 2020 Dubai’s Korean Pavilion watch music video of BTS’ “Permission to Dance” last year. (Yonhap)