[MWC 2022] Korean telcos ready to set new standard in 5G network

Nokia‘s massive MIMO antenna products are being displayed at MWC 2022 exhibition in Barcelona, Spain. (Son Ji-hyoung/The Korea Herald)

BARCELONA, Seoul -- South Korea is on course to become the first country in the world where its mobile carriers scale up its 5G network capacity to more than 100 MHz-bandwidth for a single operator.



At the Mobile World Congress 2022 exhibitions, three network equipment suppliers -- Huawei Technologies, Ericsson-LG and Nokia -- unveiled the most recent updates of their 5G equipment. Representatives say these could help Korean telcos improve the quality of 5G delivery by doubling the bandwidth of their allocated network with a single piece of equipment.



The equipment, called massive MIMO antenna, allows a telecom carrier to use up to 200 MHz of a 400 MHz spectra.



And it enables bandwidths to be used on separate parts of the 400MHz range, so a carrier could use two 100 MHz bandwidths 200MHz apart, or even three or more smaller bandwidths.



Without the massive MIMO, Korean telcos would have to buy additional equipment to use more than one bandwidth slot or a bandwidth exceeding 100 MHz.



“Korea will become the first country to have its telcos occupy more than 100 MHz in terms of bandwidth (for a mid-range 5G network),” James Han, head of 5G sales Korea at Finland-based Nokia, told reporters at its MWC 2022 exhibition.



“The world will be watching, and we are seeing the new market coming.”



Some of these products are not only showcased but are also being deployed in Seoul.



Han said the investment has been underway to deploy its cutting-edge massive MIMO antenna in downtown Seoul, starting this year, as the deployment should be done prior to the forthcoming 5G spectrum auction by the government and the licensing procedures.



Ericsson-LG’s massive MIMO antenna products are being displayed at MWC 2022 exhibition in Barcelona, Spain. (Son Ji-hyoung/The Korea Herald)