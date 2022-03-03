 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Ukraine crisis causes delay in S. Korea,-US-Japan talks to arrange defense ministerial meeting: official

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 3, 2022 - 13:20       Updated : Mar 3, 2022 - 13:24
South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook (R) and his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin (Yonhap)
South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook (R) and his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin (Yonhap)

The armed conflict in Ukraine has led to a delay in talks among South Korea, the United States and Japan to arrange their in-person defense ministerial meeting, a Seoul official said Thursday.

The three countries have been in talks to set up a meeting among Defense Minister Suh Wook and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts, Lloyd Austin and Nobuo Kishi, in line with an agreement at their phone talks last month to meet face-to-face at a "mutually agreed-upon" date.

The three defense chiefs have been trying to meet in an apparent move to highlight their cooperation in countering North Korea's military threats in the wake of a series of its weapons tests, including Sunday's ballistic missile test.

"There has been a bit of delay in the consultations due to various international situations," the official at Seoul's defense ministry told reporters on condition of anonymity. "A final date has yet to be fixed."

Expectations have lingered that Suh, Austin and Kishi would gather in Hawaii this month. But the raging conflict in Ukraine following Russia's invasion last week has raised uncertainties over the prospects of the trilateral talks.

Washington has been striving to rally its Asian allies and other partners to join its campaign to jointly confront current and future security challenges, including an increasingly assertive China. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114