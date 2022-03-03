 Back To Top
Business

KT signs MOU with Turkish telecom operator on 5G, AI services

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 3, 2022 - 11:53       Updated : Mar 3, 2022 - 11:53
(KT Corp.)
(KT Corp.)

KT Corp., a South Korean major wireless carrier, said Thursday it has signed a pact with a leading Turkish telecom operator for cooperation in 5G and artificial intelligence services.

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 in Barcelona, the South Korean operator signed a memorandum of understanding with Turk Telekom to expand cooperation in robots, smart cities and self-driving cars based on 5G, big data and cloud services, the company said.

"We plan to cooperate with Turk Telecom to develop services tailored to the Turkish market based on our expertise in digital transformation," Yoon Kyung-rim, head of KT's Group Transformation Division, said in the statement.

The mobile carrier said it will further boost cooperation with Turk Telekom through the MOU to introduce the company's data, network and AI services in Turkey.

KT has recently strengthened its focus on AI and future technologies with the aim of expanding its business beyond mobile services. (Yonhap)

