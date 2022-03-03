[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea





The Blossom Picnic is scheduled to kick off on March 19 and run through April 3 at Eworld in Daegu.



The venue offers the fastest-blooming cherry blossoms to visitors and presents the largest night view of the pink flower.



The areas around the 83 Tower, a famous landmark of Daegu, are separated with the unique themes -- healing zone, camping zone and picnic zone -- allowing visitors to enjoy spring in a variety of settings.



Red double decker buses and a merry-go-round are popular places to take Instagram photos as well.



Admissions cost 15,000 won, 16,000 won and 26,000 won for children, teenagers and adults, respectively.



More information can be found at www.eworld.kr.







The Jeju Fire Festival will be held at Saebyeol Oreum in Aewol-eup on Jeju Island from March 18-20.



The annual festival is a reinterpretation of “bangae,” the oldest nomadic culture in Jeju, where people pray for richness and health by burning off the old grass and killing vermin in the fields.



The shimmering flame provides a stupendous view to the visitors.



In an attempt to hold a safe festival, all the programs of Jeju Fire Festival -- opening ceremony, lighting the flame and more -- require a reservation via the festival’s official website to attend.



The admission fee is free and the event is welcome to visitors of all ages.



Updated information can be found at www.jejusi.go.kr/buriburi/main.do.







The 1st Pinocchio and the Little Prince Starlight Festival will run through March 13 at Italian Village and Petite France in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi Province.



The event allows visitors to experience a bit of overseas travel via the flea market lined with European antiques, traditional Italian houses and more.



Splendid lighting aside, the festival allows various cultural programs, including music box performances, a puppet show, a circus with mimes, a Leonardo da Vinci exhibition and a marionette show of “The Adventures of Pinocchio.”



Admission is 19,500 won, 17,000 won and 13,000 won for adults, teenagers and children, respectively.



More information can be found at www.pfcamp.com or www.pinovinci.com.