7 in 10 S. Koreans suffered income reduction amid pandemic: survey

Nearly seven in 10 South Koreans saw their income fall in the wake of COVID-19, a survey showed Thursday.

In the online survey of 2,016 people aged 18 or above by the Korea Institute of Public Administration from Nov. 15-22, 68 percent said their average monthly income was lower in 2021 than in 2019 before the pandemic struck.

Only 30 percent said their income rose, while the remaining 2 percent said it remains unchanged.

Those who earned less lost 1.25 million won ($1,038) per month on average, while those who earned more saw their monthly income increase by 786,700 won on average.

The income decrease appeared to be attributable to shorter working hours amid the pandemic.

Respondents worked 6.34 hours per day on average before the pandemic but worked 5.62 hours after the pandemic broke out, down by 0.72 hours, or 43 minutes. They stayed longer at home, doing house chores and spending more time with their family, after the pandemic.

The survey also showed that 39.2 percent of respondents said they became unhealthier and 43.7 percent said their mental health deteriorated during the pandemic.

The government's antivirus measures received a positive assessment in general, with the mandatory face mask rule, self-isolation of all inbound travelers and no-assembly order on adult entertainment facilities receiving over 4 points on a 5-point scale, according to the survey. (Yonhap)