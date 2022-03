Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum speaks during a government meeting last Friday morning at the government complex building in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test, his office said Thursday.

He is currently waiting for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result at his official residence, the office added.

Kim reportedly felt symptoms of the novel coronavirus after visiting Daegu on Monday. (Yonhap)