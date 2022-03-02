 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National
Presidential Election 2022
D-7
Mar. 9,2022

State will take over pandemic-induced debt: ruling party candidate

Ruling party candidate argues state is wholly responsible for all losses incurred from COVID-19 pandemic

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Mar 2, 2022 - 21:26       Updated : Mar 2, 2022 - 21:26
Presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea poses for a photo Wednesday ahead of participating in a TV debate program. (Joint Press Corps)
Presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea poses for a photo Wednesday ahead of participating in a TV debate program. (Joint Press Corps)
Presidential nominee Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea vowed to have the government assume responsibility for all financial losses that South Koreans incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a TV debate program held Wednesday, Lee said the state has a duty to compensate all the losses people have had to shoulder as a result of following the government’s COVID-19 protocols. And if elected, he would enlarge the budget and increase spending to execute the vision.

Lee said his government will reinstate credit ratings of those whose ratings have been forced into credit delinquency by the pandemic, while providing cash as a means to make up for the revenue lost from the virus outbreak. Lee added that it is inevitable for the government to be more involved in order to help the economy get back on its feet during and after the pandemic.

The ruling party candidate also said he will push to pass another supplementary budget of 50 trillion won ($41.4 billion) to compensate small-business owners and others as they have demanded, adding that further supplementary spending can also be pursued if needed.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114