[Today’s K-pop] NU’EST to release last album before disbandment

NU’EST will release a best-of album on March 15, one day after its disbandment, said agency Pledis Entertainment on Wednesday.



The date of the release falls on the tenth anniversary of its debut. The album, called “Needle & Bubble,” will chronicle the band’s decadelong music career. The album will be a parting gift for the band‘s fans, and will be full of messages the bandmates wanted to deliver to them, the company said.



On Monday, the agency announced that the five members will go their separate ways as their contracts with the management firm expire on March 14. JR, Aron and Ren will leave the firm, while Baekho and Minhyun will renew their contracts.



NU’EST debuted in 2012 with the single “Face,” and gained popularity when all the members except Aron participated in the second season of the audition program “Produce 101.” Minhyun was one of the 13 participants who formed the project group Wanna One.



Boy band Tempest ready to storm the stage



Seven-member boy band Tempest held an online showcase Wednesday to make its debut official.



The seven members brought out their first EP “It’s ME, It’s WE.” It consists of five tracks, including the focus track “Bad News.”



“We’ve honed our skills a lot, since we’ve put in a long time to prepare,” said leader Lew. He participated in a survival audition program along with Hyeongseob.



“Many of us are from audition shows and those experiences, I believe, are great assets that will let us show our more professional sides,” said Hyeongseob.



The lead track “Bad News” is actually a declaration that they are ready to take over the K-pop scene like a violent storm, like the band’s name. All seven of them have been eagerly waiting for the moment to perform the song, and will gladly savor their nervous feelings, Lew said with a smile.



“We want Tempest to be a genre in itself, a one-and-only team that can be explained just with the name,” he added.



Big Bang’s T.O.P to go solo after 5-year hiatus



T.O.P of Big Bang broke his silence after five years out of spotlight, saying that he will drop a solo album in an interview with Hong Kong-based magazine Prestige.



In the March issue of the publication, which is yet to hit newsstands, the musician talked about “how his love for art and music have helped him overcome the more difficult periods of his life.”



He also divulged his plans for the future, including a solo album.



Last month, label YG Entertainment announced that its contract with T.O.P expired along with the news that Big Bang will release new music this spring for the first time in four years. He will still be part of the band, however, and the band has already finished recording all of its songs as of February.



“He will join Big Bang’s activities whenever conditions allow,” the firm said at the time.



