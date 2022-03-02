K-diaspora project launched to support young ethnic Koreans overseas

(from left) Kim Kyung-sung, chairman of the Blue Tree Foundation, Rep. Yang Hyang-ja of the ruling Democratic Party, Go Do-won, president of Godowon Foundation, and Choi Jin-young, CEO of the Korea Herald pose for a picture after signing the Memorandum of Understanding to support young ethnic Koreans living abroad. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
The Korea Herald on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with two local organizations to support a project to build the capacity of young ethnic Koreans residing overseas.
The K-Diaspora Project envisages shaping Korean youth in 190 countries – roughly 2 million in total - into global leaders that share an identity anchored in Korean roots. Godowon Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to youth mentoring, and the Blue Tree Foundation, an NGO against school violence, have joined the initiative.
“In remembrance of the fact that Korea Herald was founded 70 years ago to place our country on the global map, we plan to utilize our long-established global network for this project to reap success,” said Choi Jin-young, CEO of the Korea Herald.
Under the memorandum, the signing parties will join efforts to develop programs that bring the Korean diaspora to Korea and provide them with educational opportunities. Accordingly, two-week long programs during the summer and winter break will kick off this year, and will be extended into eight-week programs starting from 2025. By mingling Korean youth at home and abroad, the project aims to forge connections between them and encourage them to build a shared identity.
The scope of collaboration will also include forging a worldwide network of Korean youth communities, supporting their educational and career development, and promoting a culture of non-violence and global citizenship.
“We are grateful for this opportunity to engage diasporic youth, a group that has long been alienated from the legal support system. This project can encourage legal reform in favor of this neglected community and contribute to fostering a sense of shared transnational identity among the Korean youth.” said Go Do-won, president of Godowon Foundation.
“Our organization plans to leverage our educational infrastructure here in Korea, which spans 15 youth training centers, to support the capacity of emerging young leaders.” said Kim Kyung-sung, chairman of the Blue Tree Foundation.
By Ahn Ju-hee
