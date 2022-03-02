Hyundai Motor sets new global EV sales goal of 7 percent by 2030

Hyundai Motor has set a new sales target of its electric vehicles at 1.87 million units a year, aiming to secure 7 percent of global EV market share in the next eight years.
Such a goal would have EVs turning into a major cash cow for the carmaker over combustion engine cars, as the portion of battery-powered vehicles in overall sales will rise to 36 percent, the carmaker said in a statement released on Wednesday. By expanding production of EVs, Hyundai also hopes generate over 10 percent of operating profit ratio in its EV business.
Specifically, the company will focus on the US and Europe, where state-led, EV-favorable policies support market expansion. It plans to secure 11 percent market share in the US and 6 percent in Europe. Under its sales strategy, Hyundai aims to hold 58 percent of EV market share in Korea.
Last year, the carmaker held 4.06 percent market share in the US by selling 15,369 units. Globally, Hyundai Motor recorded a 4.8 percent market share for EVs in the Q3 last year.
To increase market share globally, the company will complete a lineup of 17 EV models by 2030. Additional EV models will mainly be SUVs, considering the popularity and profitability in the Korean market, the company said. Of 17 EV models that will be ready by 2030, 11 of them will be launched by Hyundai Motor and six of them by the luxury brand unit Genesis.
The group will also invest 12 trillion won ($9.9 billion) by 2030 to develop software capacity for electric vehicles. The investment will be spent on developing connectivity, autonomous driving and investing in big data centers, research institutions and startups in related fields.
Hyundai’s software investment makes up nearly one-third of the carmaker’s new business budget, which belong to the 95.5 trillion won budget in future business by 2030.
Separately, of 95.5 trillion won, 20 percent will be put to electrifying vehicles, developing EV batteries and establishing related infrastructure.
“As a mobility solution provider, Hyundai Motor Group will not only enhance the hardware performance but also strengthen software capacity to continuously offer optimized service and seek sustainable business growth,” said Hyundai Motor Group CEO and President Chang Jae-hoon during the 2022 CEO Investor Day held online, Wednesday.
In terms of seeking efficiency and optimization of EV battery, Hyundai Motor Group said its Global Innovation Center in Sinagpore will play a control tower role to manage global EV production.
The carmaker will focus on nine countries with established EV markets -– the US, China, India, Russia, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Indonesia and Korea -- to expand EV production infrastructure.
Its battery system will be standardized under nine types, changing the current cell-to-module battery process to cell-to-pack type to increase the battery density.
It will also seek to diversify battery types needed for EVs such as LFPs and continue development on a next-generation battery for a performance upgrade and cost reduction.
As a short-term goal, Hyundai Motor Group said it will cement ties with global top-tier battery makers to secure 170GWh EV batteries needed for production of 1.87 million EVs by 2030.
Hyundai Motor Group also plans to introduce two new EV production platforms for a passenger car and a purpose-based vehicle by 2025.
Models produced based on such platforms will equip Level 3 autonomous driving and Over The Air update function as standard. All Genesis cars that will be launched from the year-end will have an OTA update function.
By Kim Da-sol
)